5 offseason needs that the Astros need to address before the 2024 season
The Astros will bring a lot of talent back in the 2024 season, but they do have some areas of need to address if they're going to win another pennant.
By Alec Brown
#4 Figure out the outfield
Kyle Tucker is the everyday right fielder. If Yordan Alvarez isn't the DH, he will be in left. But Houston still has no idea what to do in center, and if Alvarez is in fact the DH, no clue what to do in left.
Chas McCormick split time in center with Jake Meyers for half the season, Corey Julks got 300+ at-bats while Yordan rehabbed, Mauricio Dubón began playing center again as Verlander's "personal center fielder" upon JV's return, Michael Brantley played some left, but only on 10 occasions after Jeff Bagwell asserted he would be ready for Opening Day.
The outfield was a revolving door all season. That can't continue. Houston has three great outfielders in Alvarez, Tucker, and McCormick. Those three should start everyday.
On days when Yordan is the DH, Houston can move Chas to left, they could play Dubón in center, or they could look on the free agent market for an option.
There aren't a ton of appealing outfielders on the market, but a name like Lourdes Gurriel, Yuli's brother, could be a great signing.