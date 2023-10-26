5 offseason needs that the Astros need to address before the 2024 season
The Astros will bring a lot of talent back in the 2024 season, but they do have some areas of need to address if they're going to win another pennant.
By Alec Brown
#3 Address the starting rotation
When Jim Crane operated as GM de facto in the 2023 offseason, the Astros opted not to address their starting rotation. Justin Verlander left in free agency, but Houston believed they had enough with Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr., Luis Garcia, Hunter Brown, and José Urquidy.
McCullers didn't throw a pitch for the entire season, Luis Garcia underwent Tommy John surgery one month into the season, Urquidy missed three months with a shoulder injury, Hunter Brown fatigued in the second half as he soared beyond his previous career-high in innings, and Valdez and Javier regressed mightily from their 2022 form as they worked more than every before.
The Astros did of course trade for Verlander at the deadline, but the move cost them their two best prospects. McCullers should be back in 2024, and Garcia will return from TJ as well, but betting on the health of Lance at this point is a criminal decision.
There are some expensive arms on the market, but there are also some arms like Houston signed for depth in the past like a Wade Miley or Jake Odorizzi. The Astros have a good, even great, rotation on paper.
They just need an innings eating veteran to offer protection from injuries decimating them again.