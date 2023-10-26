5 offseason needs that the Astros need to address before the 2024 season
The Astros will bring a lot of talent back in the 2024 season, but they do have some areas of need to address if they're going to win another pennant.
By Alec Brown
#2 Rebuild the bullpen
The Astros won the 2022 World Series on the backs of a historic bullpen. Ryan Pressly and Bryan Abreu are back from that bullpen (as is the aforementioned Montero for far too much money), but Hector Neris, Ryne Stanek, and Phil Maton (injured in the 2022 postseason) are all free agents. Neris especially needs to be back in an Astros uniform.
While the free agency pool ins't incredibly deep, there are a few intriguing relief options. Houston just needs to do it in a prudent manner as they've done when assembling bullpens under previous regimes.
Make wise trades as they did for a guy like Ryan Pressly and they'll be in good shape. Throw $10 million+ per year at a volatile reliever like Montero and they're in trouble.