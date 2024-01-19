5 former Astros players still without a job heading toward Spring Training
There is no shortage of former Astros players left on the free agent market with just weeks to go before spring training.
By Eric Cole
Hector Neris
The biggest name to leave the Astros after the 2023 season and hit free agency was Hector Neris, who opted out of his $8.5 million player option for 2024. Neris was an absolute workhorse during his two seasons with Houston and his 2023 season, where he posted a 1.71 ERA in 71 appearances, has him looking for a massive deal for a reliever this offseason that he probably won't be able to find.
While the deal that Neris is hoping for may not materialize, there are plenty of teams in on him, with at least the Yankees and Rangers keeping close tabs on him in recent days. Houston did reach out early in the offseason about the possibility of a reunion, but nothing really came of it.
Yuli Gurriel
Over the course of Yuli Gurriel's seven seasons with the Astros, he averaged a .284/.328/.448 slash line and won a Gold Glove in 2021. His best year was 2019 where he posted an .884 OPS with 31 homers, but his time with Houston came to an end after the 2022 season when he signed a one-year deal with the Marlins ... where he posted a .663 OPS in 2023.
At 39 years old, Gurriel's playing days appear to be winding down, as he has shown noticeable signs of declining the last two seasons. However, assuming he is willing to sign on a relatively cheap deal, Gurriel has already drawn interest from some teams for next season and appears likely to play for at least one more year.