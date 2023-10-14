5 factors that will decide the ALCS between the Astros and Rangers
The Astros and Rangers will square off to determine who represents the AL in the World Series. Let's take a look at what five factors will determine the series outcome.
By Alec Brown
#4: The resurgence of José Abreu
If the José Abreu of the regular season shows up, it may be tough for the Astros to keep up with a Rangers offense that is clicking on all cylinders. If the Abreu of the ALDS shows up, none of the remaining three teams can hang with Houston. Simple as that.
If José Abreu is doing damage, as evidenced by his three ALDS shots, all of which traveled 420 feet or farther, teams have no choice but to pitch to Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker.
But if the Abreu that was one of the worst qualified hitters in the MLB during the regular season shows up, there is a way for opposing managers to navigate the pocket of Alvarez and Tucker.
Assuming Abreu keeps his production up, even if he doesn’t sustain a three home run/eight RBI piece, Alvarez in particular has the protection he needs to do damage.
If the Astros offense is firing on all cylinders, watch out. Opposing managers have no choice but to hang on for dear life.