5 bold predictions for the Houston Astros for the 2024 season
It is time to go out on a limb and place our bets as to how 2024 will treat the Astros.
By Eric Cole
Kyle Tucker will get his 30/30 season in 2024
Given Kyle Tucker's production over the last several years, it is pretty clear why general manager Dana Brown is so interested in keeping Kyle Tucker around for the long haul. Over the last five seasons, Tucker has posted a 121 wRC+ or better each season thanks to having a nice mix of hitting for average as well as being a consistent 30 home run threat and running the bases extremely well.
What is wild is that Tucker seems to better and better every season. His fWAR totals from the last three seasons are 4.7, 4.8, and 4.9 respectively. The gains haven't been crazy per se, but they certainly exist on paper and he has a lot of money on the line to continue to prove that he hasn't reached his ceiling yet.
Given that he was just an official scorer's ruling away from getting his first 30/30 season last year, predicting Tucker to get a 30/30 season may not seem all that bold. However, Tucker has never hit more than 30 homers on the dot in a season and Houston has only two 30/30 seasons in franchise history with Jeff Bagwell pulling the trick off in 1997 and 1999.
As difficult as it will be, we are betting that Tucker gets there in 2024. With the running game opening up across the league thanks to the new rules and Tucker's consistent in-game power, expect a career season out of him in 2024 and negotiations on a contract extension to continue to get more and more difficult as a result.