5 Astros starting pitching targets that need to be at the top of their wish list
The Astros chances at a World Series repeat were severely hampered by a diminished starting rotation. Let's look at five targets to bolster their rotation for 2024.
By Alec Brown
#5 Kyle Hendricks
Kyle Hendricks had a strong rebound year after back-to-back nightmares in 2021 and 2022. Hendricks finished with a 3.74 ERA and 1.20 WHIP.
He was a soft-contact machine, finishing in the 98th percentile in average exit velocity, 92nd percentile in hard hit rate, and 78th percentile in barrel rate. His changeup dominated opposing hitters, limiting them to a .189 average.
Hendricks could fill a similar role to what Zack Greinke did during his time in Houston. Post every fifth day, throw the daylights out of his off-speed pitches, turn back the clock every once in a while, and keep the Astros in ball games.
His days of competing for Cy Young awards are long behind him, but Hendricks would be a greath fifth or sixth starter for thr Astros. He'd bring reliability and consistency to a staff that needs it, and he could be had for a two-year deal with an AAV of around $12-13 million.
If the Cubs decline their team option, which they likely will, Dana Brown should call Hendricks' agent.