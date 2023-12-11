5 Astros relievers who will have a much bigger role in 2024
With Hector Neris, Phil Maton and Ryne Stanek all leaving in free agency, these five Astros relievers will be tasked with a much bigger responsibility in 2024.
By Alec Brown
#2 Kendall Graveman
The Astros traded for Kendall Graveman at the trade deadline to reinforce their bullpen. Graveman looked solid in his second stint with Houston, but a shoulder injury kept him off the playoff roster.
With an offseason ahead to recover, Graveman will enter Spring Training as the most proven high-leverage reliever making his case for the 7th inning role. His 2.42 ERA in 23 games with Houston was very nice, but he was volatile, and his 5.00 FIP and 6.4 BB/9 show he likely was very lucky to string together those numbers.
Graveman is never going to have Greg Maddux control, but he has to cut down on walk rates moving forward. If Graveman can get his walks per nine under 4.00, he still limits hard contact and misses a lot of bats. The high-leverage spot is Graveman's to lose entering 2024.