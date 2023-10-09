5 Astros players that have stunk it up so far in the ALDS against the Twins
The Astros have some players that need to pick up the pace and contribute in the ALDS and soon.
By Eric Cole
The Houston Astros had a prime opportunity in Game Two against the Twins to seize control of the ALDS and put themselves in position to quickly advance. Unfortunately, that did not happen as the Astros dropped Game Two and find themselves having to essentially play a three game series for their playoff lives with two of the games on the road.
So far, production has been a mixed bag when it comes to the Astros in the ALDS. Some guys like Yordan Alvarez, Justin Verlander, and Jose Altuve have absolutely showed out. There are others, though, that have been decidedly lackluster through the series' first two games. Here is a look at the Astros players that have not looked great to start the ALDS.
Kyle Tucker
Kyle Tucker has been one of the Astros' best players over the last few seasons. Since 2019, Tucker has averaged 20 homers and 16 steals a season with a .277/.349/.517 average slash line and nearly posted a 30/30 season in 2023. It is no wonder that the Astros would very much like to extend Tucker if at all possible.
Unfortunately, Kyle has not carried all of that production over to the postseason so far in 2023. Through the series first two games, Tucker is 1-7 with a walk and three strikeouts. At the end of the day, it is just two games and dumb things can happen in such a small sample. However, the playoffs are a small sample scenario and guys have to come up in these situations and unfortunately, Kyle has yet to do so.