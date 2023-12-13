5 Astros players that are primed for a much improved 2024 season
The Astros had a great 2023, but still have multiple players that will perform much better in 2024.
By Alec Brown
#4 Alex Bregman
Alex Bregman had a strong 2023, but he's got more in the tank. The notoriously slow starter once again had a rather pedestrian first-half, hitting .240 with a barely above-average .726 OPS.
In the second half, Breggy again flipped the switch, hitting .290 with a .901 OPS.
it's no secret Bregman's time in Houston is (inexplicably) coming to an end, and look for Bregman to go out with a bang. He may never finish as an MVP runner-up again, but Bregman is simply too good to post a .726 OPS over the first 90 games of the season.
It's safe to assume he won't get off to an 0-18 start again, and with a potential $300 million free agent contract on the table, Bregman is going to come out motivated to put together another monstrous year. It would hardly be a surprise to see Bregman cross the 30-double threshold, make a serious push at 30 home runs, and push his average north of .275 for the first time since 2019.