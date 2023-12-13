5 Astros players that are primed for a much improved 2024 season
The Astros had a great 2023, but still have multiple players that will perform much better in 2024.
By Alec Brown
#3 Hunter Brown
It's hard to criticize Hunter Brown for anything he did in 2023. Because of the aforementioned injuries to the rotation, Brown was thrust into a workload unlike any he'd ever experienced at the professional level.
His 5.09 ERA left some to be desired, but a 6.57 second-half ERA as he battled fatigue and Dusty Baker inexplicably forcing Brown to work with Martîn Maldonado after he'd had such success with Yainer Diaz made his numbers much worse.
His 4.37 FIP and 4.27 xERA were much better than his actual results. Brown did have his fair share of bad luck, and the law of averages say he'll fair better moving forward.
Many young pitchers wear down as the year goes on while adjusting to the big leagues, and Brown was no different. Nonetheless, 29 starts and 155.2 innings were a win for Houston.
With Baker and Maldonado moved on, Brown will get to work with Diaz throughout the year, and now accustomed to taking the ball every fifth/sixth day over the course of 162, he's set up for success. Look for Brown to hone his command moving forward as many promising young arms do, and post an ERA somewhere in the mid 3.00's.