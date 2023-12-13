5 Astros players that are primed for a much improved 2024 season
The Astros had a great 2023, but still have multiple players that will perform much better in 2024.
By Alec Brown
The Astros had another strong 2023 season. They took home yet another AL West title and went back to the ALCS for the seventh straight season.
For many teams, that's a success, but for Houston, it's title or bust. Had the Astros received the production they expected from multiple key pieces, or been able to avoid the rookie wall, maybe they'd have gotten over the hump and taken home a third World Series in seven years.
If Houston is to make it back on top, they'll need to fire on all cylinders. Look for these five Astros to improve on their 2023 production and put together a strong 2024.
5 Astros primed for a much improved 2024 season
From aging veterans to second year starters, let's take a look at which Astros will be better in 2024.
#1 José Abreu
José Abreu was signed to bolster the Astros lineup and ensure they would be the top team in the American League. Instead, he was a liability for much of the season.
It remains unclear how much he was hampered by injury, but for much of the season, Abreu was a black hole in the lineup. After a late season stint on the IL, Abreu returned rested and put together a strong final month of the regular season and a solid postseason.
He hit only .237 with a .680 OPS and 87 OPS+ on the year, but in September/October Abreu hit seven home runs and managed an .835 OPS. In 11 playoff games, Abreu hit .295 with four home runs and a .945 OPS.
He's unlikely to return to 2020 MVP form, but barring another injury, he won't be the guaranteed out he was for much of 2023. The signing of Victor Caratini will give the Astros some flexibility at first base and allow for more off-days for the aging veteran, helping to keep him healthy and fresh.
While Dusty penciled Abreu in the lineup every day, Joe Espada will give the first baseman more off days. Expect his body to respond and the persistent work the first baseman always puts in to result in a much better 2024.