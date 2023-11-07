4 under the radar free agent targets for the Astros
From veteran bats to slept-on relievers, the Astros should be all over these four under the radar free agents.
By Alec Brown
#3 Michael A. Taylor
Michael A. Taylor flew under the radar in Minnesota this season. After coming up with the Nationals before spending two seasons in Kansas City, Taylor hit 21 home runs with a .720 OPS in Minnesota.
Taylor especially did damage against lefties, hitting .252 with a .914 OPS. Taylor is still in the 85th percentile in sprint speed, and he's a proven defender, and was worth 5 DRS in center field this season. He finished in the 95th percentile in outs above average with 9.
If Chas McCormick plays more left field on days Yordan is the DH, Taylor is an upgrade over Dubón at the plate, particularly against lefties. Signing Taylor would allow Dubón to be a true utility player, and would also make Jake Meyers expendable while he still has trade value. And Taylor does have previous experience in the outfield corners.
Taylor would be an upgrade over Meyers, and while he isn't a franchise altering talent, he'd be a veteran bench piece that would massively upgrade their shallow depth from 2023.