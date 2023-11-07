4 under the radar free agent targets for the Astros
From veteran bats to slept-on relievers, the Astros should be all over these four under the radar free agents.
By Alec Brown
#2 Tommy Pham
Tommy Pham would fit into a similar category as many of the Astros signings in recent years--a proven veteran on a short-team, high AAV deal. Pham just hit .256 with a .774 OPS this season, and while age is always a risk, his new contact lenses restored both his walk and strikeout rates.
His Baseball Savant page is filled with red, as Pham hits the ball often and he hits the ball hard. Like many Astros, he doesn't expand the zone and works quality at-bats. And he was one of Arizona's lone bright spots in the World Series, hitting .421 with a 1.165 OPS in the Fall Classic.
Pham is a beloved teammate that works his tail off, and would fit in seamlessly in Houston's clubhouse. While he isn't left-handed, he'd fill a similar role to that of Michael Brantley, platooning in left field and at DH with Yordan Alvarez.
If the Astros piece together some short-term deals to try and get back over the hump and prolong their window without ponying up for those decade long mega deals Jim Crane has so vehemently avoided, a signing like Pham makes a lot of sense.