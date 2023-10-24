4 things that went horribly wrong for the Astros that cost them the ALCS
There is no shortage of places to point fingers at after the Astros' brutal ALCS loss to the Rangers.
By Eric Cole
Unfortunately for the Houston Astros, the trend of the road team winning every game in the ALCS did indeed hold firm as the Astros were annihilated by the Rangers 11-4 in Game Seven ending their 2023 season. Cristian Javier only recorded one out despite starting the game, Adolis Garcia was the villain once again, and the Astros simply couldn't get anything going on either side of the ball.
At the end of the day, the Rangers just played better and they do deserve credit for bouncing back from a crummy regular season finish to blast their way to the World Series even if it is painful to say that out loud. However, there were a lot of poor performances and self-inflicted wounds from Houston that helped Texas' cause and made the Astros' goals all the more difficult to achieve.
Here are 4 things that went horribly wrong for the Astros that cost them the ALCS
In a lot of ways, the playoffs are really hard to draw too many conclusions from because it only takes one bad series to cost a team everything. This Astros team is still insanely good on the whole even if they looked tired and defeated by the end of the ALCS, but this is a results oriented business and Houston just didn't get the job done when it counted. Some of that can be explained away by pointing to this being a small sample of seven games, but that doesn't change the fact that some guys failed to step up when the Astros needed them to.
Let's take a look at some of the ways things went wrong for the Astros in the ALCS that ultimately cost them another World Series appearance.