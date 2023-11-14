4 Reasons why Joe Espada was the right hire for the Astros
The Astros officially introduced Joe Espada as their manager. After a series of tenuous offseason moves in recent history, they got this one right.
By Alec Brown
#3 Dana Brown made the hire
While it may be flying under the radar, one of the most significant elements of Espada's introductory press conference was who joined him on stage: Dana Brown and nobody else. Dana Brown is the Astros GM for a reason. Let him act like it.
Brown had been endorsing Espada for some time, but there was fear the ongoing power struggle between front office and ownership would continue. Would Dana Brown be able to build his staff, or would Jim Crane move closer to Jerry Jones on the hands-on owner spectrum and make the final call? How much of an influence would Jeff Bagwell have on the decision?
It's early in Brown's tenure, and maybe he isn't a first-class head of baseball ops like Luhnow and Click before him were. But regardless, you can't handcuff your GM. If Espada, and for that matter Brown don't pan out, you can cross that bridge when you get there.
Brown said this today:
"I appreciate Jim Crane allowing me to lead the charge and I continued to keep him updated on what my thought process was and where we were going in this direction."- Dana Brown
But Brown had a first class resume and has earned the right to call the shots. That Crane let him do just that is a very encouraging sign.