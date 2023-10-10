4 reasons for the Astros to be optimistic ahead of Game 3 of the ALDS
While the Astros lost home-field advantage in the ALDS after dropping Game 2, Houston still has plenty of reasons for optimism heading into Game 3.
By Alec Brown
#4: Houston has been here before
Just last year, the Astros dropped Game 1 of the World Series to lose home field advantage, and then lost Game 2 in Philly to fall behind 2-1. They responded with three straight wins, including a no-hitter in Game 4.
After losing the first two games of the 2019 World Series at home, they ripped off three straight in Washington to seize command (let's not talk about the final three innings of Game 7).
With both Justin Verlander and Yordan Alvarez done in 2020, they still almost battled back from a 3-0 deficit in the AL West. In the 2017 ALCS, they trailed New York 3-2 before winning Games 6 and 7 at home. They won Game 7 of that year's World Series on the road.
Heck, they just won five games in six days to win the AL West and get themselves into the postseason. Playoff experience isn't something you can adequately quantify. It's not an across the board thing.
You just can't kill these Astros. They're inevitable.
Some players are outliers, but as a whole, team experience is so invaluable. The Astros are a battle tested bunch that has consistently picked themselves off the mat when it matters most. Conversely, this Twins team doesn't have much experience trying to close out a series. Who knows how they will respond when the pressure is at its most packed?
Maybe they'll immediately succeed. But more than likely, they'll be like the 2015 Astros and need some type of shortcoming to harden them for the future.
We know how Houston tends to respond. They've been here before. Now they've just got to go out and do it again.