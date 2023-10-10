4 reasons for the Astros to be optimistic ahead of Game 3 of the ALDS
While the Astros lost home-field advantage in the ALDS after dropping Game 2, Houston still has plenty of reasons for optimism heading into Game 3.
By Alec Brown
#2: The Astros are Road Warriors
The Astros have gotten it done on the road all season. For whatever reason, Houston just hasn't performed up to their usual standards at Minute Maid Park. Blame it on the batter's eye, blame it on complacency, blame it on quiet crowds, blame it on anything. Whatever your source of blame, the Astros have not been a good team at home this year.
After starting the ALDS 1-1, Houston is now 40-43 in Minute Maid Park this season.
When Houston has been on the road, they're 51-30. Houston's postseason effectively began in the final six games of the regular season.
The Astros needed to string together a strong stretch over their final six games to even clinch a playoff spot, much less a divison title.
They responded by going 5-1 on the road against Seattle and Arizona.
Whether it be a sweep of the Braves or a sweep of the Rangers, all year Houston has gotten it done in the biggest of moments away from home. Look for more of the same at Target Field.