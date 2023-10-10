4 reasons for the Astros to be optimistic ahead of Game 3 of the ALDS
While the Astros lost home-field advantage in the ALDS after dropping Game 2, Houston still has plenty of reasons for optimism heading into Game 3.
By Alec Brown
ALDS Games 1 and 2 were total opposites for the Astros. Game 1 consisted of a vintage Justin Verlander playoff outing, consistency from the Astros bats, and the typical Astros playoff performance in the Juice Box.
Game 2 was a nightmare. Houston lost their first home ALDS game since 2015 as a result of shaky pitching, a non-existent offense and some questionable game management.
Though Houston has lost home field advantage, all hope is not lost. Let's take a look at four reasons for Astros optimism ahead of ALDS Game 3.
#1: Yordan Alvarez
Yordan Alvarez is in the midst of one of those playoff runs where you simply can't get the guy out. Alvarez is 3-7 in games 1 and 2. All three of his hits have been home runs. He's walked once and driven in five runs.
When Alvarez gets going in October, watch out.
His 2021 ALCS performance was the stuff of legend, but he was also unbelievable in the 2019 World Series, 2021 ALDS and 2022 ALDS. Yordan looks to be in one of those grooves where anytime he connects, the ball is going to go a long way.
As long as Yordan stays in the groove, Houston should feel good about their chances.