4 moves the Astros need to make immediately after the All-Star break
The Houston Astros need to make some changes to their roster right after the All-Star to save their 2023 season.
By Eric Cole
We have finally reached the All-Star break and the Houston Astros find themselves two games back of the Rangers in the American League West and in a strong position in the wild card race thanks to finishing the first half strong. The Astros are 7-3 in their last 10 games and they have the third best run differential in the American League. Not too shabby at all.
Houston has been able to stick around despite the fact that they have been ravaged by injuries including their best hitter, Yordan Alvarez, who is dealing with an oblique strain. When they get healthy, they are going to be a force to be reckoned with in the second half.
However, this is not a perfect team by any stretch and the Rangers do not seem like they are going to be taking their foot off the gas anytime soon. Rather than waiting until right up until the trade deadline, the Astros need to act decisively to fill their roster needs right after the All-Star break.
These are the moves the Houston Astros need to make right after the All-Star break
We have touched on the Astros' needs at the trade deadline previously and not much has changed there. What has changed (or at least has solidified in some cases) is the complexion of the trade market as we now have a better sense of who the buyers and sellers are going to be and what they need. It is now or never for Houston, so hopefully they don't waste any time.
With that in mind, here are the four moves the Astros need to make right after the All-Star break.