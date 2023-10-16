4 keys to the Astros bouncing back to win ALCS Game 2
The Astros lost game 1 of the ALCS in embarrassing fashion. Let's look at the keys to bouncing back in Game 2.
By Alec Brown
#3: Get to Nathan Eovaldi early
Nathan Eovaldi is one of the best playoff pitchers of his generation. Eovaldi enters Game 2 with a 6-3 playoff record and 2.70 playoff ERA.
He also enters Game 2 facing a lineup that has owned him. Aside from Chas McCormick, all of the Astros regular starters have great career numbers against Eovaldi.
Last time Houston saw Eovaldi was September 5th. Like tonight, Framber Valdez toed the rubber for Houston against Eovaldi. Eovaldi lasted only 1.1 innings. Yes, he was returning from injury, but he also allowed five hits and four earned runs in only 35 pitches.
He looks much healthier now, but it is paramount the Astros jump Eovaldi, give Valdez some breathing room, and force the Rangers shaky bullpen to expend bullets early.
If we get a repeat of the Astros against Eovaldi in Game 4 of the 2021 ALCS, Houston will hit the road having tied the series at 1-1.