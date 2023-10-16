4 keys to the Astros bouncing back to win ALCS Game 2
The Astros lost game 1 of the ALCS in embarrassing fashion. Let's look at the keys to bouncing back in Game 2.
By Alec Brown
#2: Continue limiting chances for Corey Seager
The Astros pitching was fantastic last night. They held the vaunted Rangers offense to only two runs on six hits. If José Abreu is able to secure the ground ball Evan Carter hit in the second, or even just keep it on the infield, it's a one-run game.
Verlander, Neris, and Abreu were fantastic. Part of what made them successful was how they were able to pitch to Corey Seager.
Seager came into Game 1 of the ALCS on an outrageous tear, hitting .428 and walking 11 times in 25 total plate appearances. The Astros were able to attack Seager in the zone all night, and though JV did get away with a hanging slider to him in the third, largely pitched to great success, limiting Seager to a 1-4 night.
They were able to attack him because in all four at-bats the bases were empty ahead of Seager. Worst case he hits a ball 500 feet and they still only have one run to show for it.
The Rangers can string together explosive innings better than any time in baseball. Limiting the RBI chances for Seager, who drove in 96 runs in only 119 games, will remain vital to keeping the Rangers offense suppressed.