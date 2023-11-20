4 free agent reclamation projects that the Astros should target this offseason
The Astros may have to think outside the box this offseason if they want to improve going into 2024.
By Eric Cole
Adam Duvall
Astros fans are quite familiar with the damage that Adam Duvall can do as they witnessed it first hand in the 2021 World Series where his grand slam very nearly put an end to that series early. Houston was able to bounce back and win that game, but it was a reminder that when Duvall is on, he is one of the most dangerous hitters in the game.
Duvall does have his issues. He is notoriously streaky and his hit tool can completely disappear for long stretches. On top of that, he has a tendency to get hurt in recent years as multiple issues with his wrist have cost him significant time. However, if he is willing to continue his recent trend of signing affordable, short-term deals this offseason, the Astros should jump on him to bolster their outfield especially if they think they can get him to produce more consistently at the plate.
Kyle Lewis
Kyle Lewis was one of the more exciting bats in the 2016 draft when the Mariners selected him with the 11th overall pick. While Lewis dealt with injuries in the minors, Seattle's faith in him was seemingly rewarded when he won the AL Rookie of the Year title and it looked like he was a star in the making.
Unfortunately, the last couple of seasons haven't gone Lewis' way as he has repeatedly dealt with issues with his knee going back to his minor league days. Over the past two seasons, he has only managed a .496 OPS in limited playing time is extremely not good. However, there is talent here and if Houston can see a path to keeping him healthy, he is a buy-low candidate that could reap huge dividends for Houston.