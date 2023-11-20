4 free agent reclamation projects that the Astros should target this offseason
The Astros may have to think outside the box this offseason if they want to improve going into 2024.
By Eric Cole
The Houston Astros are in a pretty tough spot this offseason. One the one hand, they will be bringing back the vast majority of the roster that very nearly made it to the World Series in 2023 and have been a dominant force in the league for years now. However, they are also seemingly close to tapped out when it comes to their payroll and with the need to at least get SOME extensions done, their ability to add free agents this offseason to address issues with their roster is suspect at best.
One way that Houston could work around their financial inflexibility is to think outside the box a bit. Sure, it would be better if the Astros could target the more "sure thing" guys at the top of the free agent market, but that doesn't seem to be on the table. However, there are a number of guys on the market that could be diamonds in the rough that the Astros need to look at.
Here are a few free agents that are diamonds in the rough that the Astros should consider
While the trade market may end up being the best place for the Astros to make any upgrades they want to make, there are some guys that shouldn't break the bank that could feasibly help them in 2024 and beyond. Sure, these guys have some issues that Houston will have to resolve, but the Astros are uniquely good at getting the most they can out of their players and with the right adjustments, the following players could end up looking like absolute bargains next season.
Let's take a look at some of the free agent reclamation projects that Houston should target this offseason.