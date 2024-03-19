4 former Astros players shining in spring training to the frustration of fans
Some former Astros are really showing out this spring.
By Eric Cole
Teoscar Hernández
Teoscar Hernández made a name for himself in the league for his time with the Blue Jays, but he started his career as an Astros international free agent signee back in 2011. Five years later, Hernández made his big league debut, as he had grown into a true power/speed threat in the minor leagues.
Unfortunately, Hernández's time with the Astros was short. After slashing .230/.304/.420 in his first 41 games with Houston, the Astros decided to trade Hernández, along with Nori Aoki, to Toronto for
Francisco Liriano. Liriano would go on to make 20 very mediocre appearances with the Astros, Aoki would play just 39 more games in the majors before returning to Japan, and Hernández would go on to outshine them all.
While Hernández's speed never really became a factor, he has developed into quite the impact bat. After his successful tenure with the Blue Jays, he was traded to the Mariners, where he struggled with his worst OPS since his rookie season. The Dodgers still liked him enough to sign him to a one-year deal this offseason.
The Astros/Mariners/Blue Jays' loss appears to be the Dodgers' gain this spring. Hernández has played a good bit this spring, and his 1.090 OPS ranks right up there with Mookie Betts and ahead of Freddie Freeman on the Dodgers. Asking him to reproduce his 2020 production may be a stretch, given his trajectory the last few years, but this spring is a reminder that trading away young players can really come back and bite you if you let go of the wrong guys too soon.