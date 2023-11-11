4 early offseason Astros rumors that should have fans very concerned
There are some whispers early on this offseason about Houston that are not the best news.
By Eric Cole
Adding a quality starting pitcher doesn't sound like it is a priority
.The Astros' rotation went from a potential strength of the roster to a serious problem pretty quickly in 2023. Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia went down with season ending injuries and Jose Urquidy missed a bunch of time last season as well. Dana Brown did well to stay aggressive at the trade deadline to bring back Justin Verlander, but the 2024 rotation still looks like it could need one more quality arm.
However, it doesn't sound like the Astros' front office sees that pursuit for a starter as a priority. Brown did indicate that he would be open to adding a legitimate #3 type pitcher, but then went on to call adding bullpen arms and a backup catcher as priorities this offseason.
Again, this could all be posturing. Dana is a smart guy and he knows that you don't want to enter negotiations with anyone in a weak/desperate position. For all of this chatter that the Astros will be getting Garcia and McCullers Jr. back at some point of the season and don't technically "need" another pitcher, the reality is that Houston doesn't know what those guys will look like coming back from injury and then there is the "what happens until they return?" problem.
All of that said, if what Brown says is true and Houston doesn't look outside of the starting pitching clearance aisle, that could prove to be very problematic for their chances in 2024.