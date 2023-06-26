4 difficult roster decisions the Houston Astros must address ASAP
By Eric Cole
We are entering the midway point of the 2023 season and the Houston Astros find themselves needing to make up some ground in the AL West. They are currently 5.5 games back of the division leading Texas Rangers and a half game back of a wild card spot with a roster that has some serious questions.
Sure, there are some things that have been outside of their control. Yordan Alvarez hurting his oblique has really put a damper on the offense and the Rangers have just been playing out of their minds this season so far. Assuming that Alvarez is able to return relatively quickly, these are the sorts of things that sort themselves out over the course of a long season.
However, there are still some real questions this team has to sort out and soon. The Astros have lost seven out of their last 10 games and while their run differential currently sits at a healthy +41 in 2023 which is one of the better marks in the American League, Houston has some issues on both sides of the ball they need to sort out if they want to make a run in the second half.
The Astros have some difficult roster questions they need to address ASAP
To be clear, if the Astros don't fix all of their issues, they will still be fielding a very good baseball team that should still be a playoff contender. This is a roster that has loads of talent and the experience of making multiple deep playoff runs. Most teams are going to have flaws, even the really good ones.
All of that said, if the Astros want a realistic chance of repeating as World Series champs this season, these are the major roster decisions that they need to make and soon.