4 blockbuster potential trades if the Astros decide to trade Alex Bregman
While it feels unfathomable for Houston to trade Alex Bregman, if the Astros were to make such a crazy trade, here are four possibilities.
By Alec Brown
#2 Alex Bregman, Hunter Brown and Jake Meyers traded to Milwaukee for Corbin Burnes and Sal Frelick
Like the prior deal, the Astros land a rental arm and a promising future piece, but in this deal, they part with a promising arm in Hunter Brown.
Corbin Burnes, like Glasnow, would give the Astros a true ace. Sal Frelick would give them a future cornerstone and could be Kyle Tucker's heir apparent in right field.
Frelick is already an elite defender with a cannon for an arm and well above average sprint speed. He hasn't found his stroke at the big league level yet, hitting .246 with a .692 OPS for Milwaukee, but his 14.6% whiff rate, 16.6% strikeout rate and 12.6% walk rate are all elite metrics, especially for a hitter so young.
His approach at the plate would fit seamlessly with Houston's pass the baton approach. He's not much of a home run threat, but if he reaches his offensive potential, he could be a Michael Brantley esque high-average doubles machine helping set the table for the Astros offense for years to come.
The Brewers have an abundance of outfield prospects, and are already believed to be talking to top prospect Jackson Chourio about a contract extension before he sets foot in the bigs. Could this make Frelick expendable?
Brown would be a tough loss, but the Astros do get Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. back in 2024. A rotation of Burnes, Verlander, Valdez, Javier, McCullers Jr. and Garcia is incredibly formidable, and would keep the Astros as serious title contenders for 2024.
Like the previous offer, they'd need to either promote from within or find a third baseman on the market, but it is appealing to land a rental ace and an outfield cornerstone is quite enticing.