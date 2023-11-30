4 blockbuster potential trades if the Astros decide to trade Alex Bregman
While it feels unfathomable for Houston to trade Alex Bregman, if the Astros were to make such a crazy trade, here are four possibilities.
By Alec Brown
Could the Astros really do the unthinkable and move off of Alex Bregman? With the window of contention open for at least one more year, surely they won't, but according to recent reports, Houston is at least listening to offers on their superstar third baseman.
Trading a cornerstone like Bregman after the success they've had would be a slap in the face to the fanbase, and honestly to Bregman himself. It's incredibly unlikely, but with as cutthroat as Jim Crane has proven himself to be, anything could be on the table.
If Houston were to trade Bregman, what could they get in return?
4 blockbuster potential trades involving Alex Bregman
Let's take a look at four potential trade packages involving the Astros third baseman. And just to be clear, none of these should happen. If Houston does what is right, they'll give Bregman the extension he deserves and he'll retire as an Astros.
#1: Alex Bregman, Jose Urquidy & Jake Meyers traded to Tampa Bay for Tyler Glasnow and Drew Rasmussen
This trade actually could make a lot of sense. The Rays are rumored to be shopping Isaac Paredes after his breakout campaign, leaving them with an opening at third base. The arrival of Junior Caminero could fill that gap, or the Rays could play Caminero at short where he has played in the minors and start Bregman with him on the left side.
With Wander Franco's future so murky, Tampa Bay could even look to extend Bregman.
Jake Meyers, like Jose Siri before him, would be a Rays reclamation project, and Jose Urquidy would provide much needed depth to a Rays rotation shelled by injury.
Tyler Glasnow and Drew Rasmussen would come back to Houston in exchange. Glasnow gives the Astros a dominant #1 to pair with Verlander and Valdez. Rasmussen is out for the year after having Tommy John, the second of his career, but if he can bounce back like Nathan Eovaldi did in Texas, this would be highway robbery.
Glasnow would be a one-year rental, but an arm like Rasmussen could actually prolong the Astros contention window after both Glasnow and Bregman hit free agency.
Houston would actually save a little bit of money in the deal, and while their offense would regress, their rotation would be lethal. They could choose to take a shot on a Will Wagner or Zach Dezenzo as they have in the past with slept on prospects like Chas McCormick, they could take a flier on a rental like Tim Anderson and play him at third base, or they could acquire a third baseman elsewhere via trade.