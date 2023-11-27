4 big moves that the Astros need to make at the Winter Meetings
With Winter Meetings approaching, the free agent and trade markets are about to heat up. Let's look at four things the Astros must get done in that timeframe.
By Alec Brown
#3 Trade José Urquidy and Jake Meyers
With a depleted farm system and a self-imposed hard cap, the Astros, in the words of Dana Brown, have to get creative this off-season. Part of that creativity will be trading from their big league club. While names like Hunter Brown and Chas McCormick could be on the move for a superstar acquisition, José Urquidy and Jake Meyers have to be on the move.
Meyers is blocked, and while he still has his struggles at the plate, he's an elite defender in pre-arbitration with top sprint speed. He'd fill a need on many teams in the game. Urquidy is an innings eater that won't win a Cy Young, but is an upgrade at the back of the rotation for many teams in the game.
Trading Meyers and Urquidy would allow Houston to address their bullpen, which is an absolute must. If Houston doesn't move Meyers and Urquidy while they still have trade value, that's a big miss.