4 big moves that the Astros need to make at the Winter Meetings
With Winter Meetings approaching, the free agent and trade markets are about to heat up. Let's look at four things the Astros must get done in that timeframe.
By Alec Brown
#2 Extend Jose Altuve
No Astro is more deserving of a contract extension than Jose Altuve. He's the best player in franchise history, and he continues to get better with age. Altuve should never wear another jersey.
The Astros feel good about their chances of extending their superstar, but they need to stop dawdling and get pen to paper. As long as Altuve is in a lineup with Yordan Alvarez, Yainer Diaz , and both Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker for as long as Houston has them, they have one of the most fearsome lineups in baseball.
Altuve only has one year left on his current contract. Houston shouldn't make him play out 2024 waiting for a deal. The Astros have to lock up Altuve and ensure he's an Astro for life.