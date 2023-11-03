4 bad Astros contracts they will regret having on their books this offseason
The Houston Astros have some contracts on their books that are...less than optimal.
By Eric Cole
The Houston Astros have some interesting choices to make this offseason to be sure. While the 2024 roster should have a lot of familiar faces, this is a Houston team that could use some upgrades and depth on their pitching staff as well as potentially an outfielder. Certainly not an extensive shopping list, but enough to keep Dana Brown busy this offseason.
However, the Astros' payroll situation does present a bit of a problem. Owner Jim Crane isn't exactly known for being a free spender and Houston is already projected to exceed the luxury tax in 2024. That could obviously change once contract option decisions are made, but the fact remains that Houston probably won't have a ton of money to work with and a lot of that is unfortunately on them.
Here are 4 bad contracts the Houston Astros will regret having on their books this offseason
Just to be clear, these are not contracts that were necessarily mistakes to give out at the time, although a couple of them were certainly questionable. These are simply deals that are taking up valuable payroll space right now that do not seem likely to give the return on investment that Houston would want especially going into an offseason where they have some needs to address if they want to keep their competitive window open. It also isn't a lock that these guys will be bad players in 2024 especially given the raw talent some of them have.
Let's take a look at four Astros contracts that are going to make this coming offseason all the more difficult.