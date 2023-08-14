4 Astros who are playing their way out of the team's 2024 plans
The Houston Astros are in a good spot as a team, but changes could be coming after the 2023 season.
By Eric Cole
All things considered, the Houston Astros are doing just fine. While they haven't been able to chase down the Rangers in the AL West just yet, that has largely been a function of how well Texas has been playing and the Astros have still be been holding their own. Both the pitching and the offense have been doing well and that is with Yordan Alvarez not really getting going again yet after his return from injury.
However, no roster is perfect and the Astros have some pretty interesting choices coming up once the 2023 season comes to an end. Sure, the extension talk surrounding Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez is likely to dominate the narrative this coming offseason, but Dana Brown and co. also have a few places on this roster that they need to sort out to keep this train rolling into 2024.
Here are 4 Astros who are playing their way out of the team's 2024 plans
Not every player on this list is a mortal lock to not be with the Astros next season and "generally" pending free agents are going to be avoided here with one notable exception. The primary goal is to look at guys who are under team control for at least 2024, but whose play has them at risk of getting trimmed off the roster altogether or may need to be a trade piece this coming offseason. The likelihood that all of these players will be gone is very low, but they all need to be looked at hard when the front office is making their final roster decisions going into 2024.
Let's take a look at four Houston Astros players that could be playing their way out of town.