4 Astros that will struggle to replicate their 2023 season in 2024
While the Astros had a great 2023, they still came up short of their ultimate goal. If they are to get over the hurdle in 2024, they'll likely need to overcome some regression from these players.
By Alec Brown
#3 J.P. France
J.P. France came out of nowhere to help stabilize the Astros rotation in 2023. After getting called up to replace the injured José Urquidy and Luis Garcia, France became a rotation mainstay.
The walks that had plagued him all throughout his minor league career disappeared en route to France posting a 3.83 ERA and 110 ERA+. The Astros legitimately could not have asked for more.
France did struggle mightily down the stretch, posting a 5.92 ERA in August and 5.75 in September. While he's not that poor of a pitcher, his 4.37 second half ERA is likely closer to the pitcher he is than his 3.26 first half ERA. His Statcast sheet is littered with blue, indicating he gave up plenty of loud contact. His xERA sat at 4.86.
France may begin the year in the rotation, but once Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. return, he likely becomes a middle/long reliever. Even if his counting stats don't regress, it would be stunning to see France make 23 starts again in 2024.
He was a huge asset in 2023. And he will remain a big leaguer moving forward. It's just unlikely he remains a rotation mainstay as the Astros get multiple arms back.