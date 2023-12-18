4 Astros that will struggle to replicate their 2023 season in 2024
While the Astros had a great 2023, they still came up short of their ultimate goal. If they are to get over the hurdle in 2024, they'll likely need to overcome some regression from these players.
By Alec Brown
#2 Mauricio Dubón
No Astro outperformed expectations in 2023 more than Mauricio Dubón. Much of the fanbase wanted Houston to move on from Dubie after a dreadful 2022 season, but he more than made up for his struggles in 2023.
Dubón kept the Astros afloat during the two months they missed Altuve, finishing as a Gold Glove finalist at second base and winning the utility Gold Glove award. While a player of Dubón's caliber probably shouldn't be batting leadoff in 2023, he did a more than admirable job.
All together, Dubie hit .278 with a .720 OPS and 97 OPS+. One year prior he hit .214 with a .565 OPS.
Dubón is a singles hitting utility player, which is a great asset to have. He's above-average defensively at multiple positions, and can slap the ball around the field. His defense will likely remain a constant, but to expect Dubón to replicate his offense would be foolish.
Dubie is great depth off the bench, but he shouldn't start 132 times this year and he's very unlikely to replicate his offense is he does.