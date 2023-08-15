4 Astros Prospects Who Could Get A September Call-Up
When rosters expand, these are four Astros prospects deserve a call-up.
By Alec Brown
Colton Gordon could eat some innings to keep the bullpen and rotation fresh
With Phil Maton going on the IL, the Astros bullpen took another hit. As the regular season finish line approaches, it is vital that Houston finds a way to keep innings off the arm of their key relievers.
Could Colton Gordon be a piece of that puzzle?
We all know Dusty Baker loves his lefties. Could Gordon join Parker Mushinski as a lefty option? He generates a good deal of swing-and-miss. Across two minor league seasons, Gordon has a 3.43 ERA with 12 strikeouts per nine.
The Astros have been piggy backing outings in the minor leagues to help keep their young arms fresh. Could we see the big league club implement a similar approach?
Gordon, and the aforementioned Arrighetti, could spend September spelling Brown and France in relief to help limit their innings and pitch counts.
Though a lefty, Gordon has some similarities in his fastball to Cristian Javier. Gordon sits 89-92 with his heater, but his low release point and flat arm angle give his fastball plenty of ride. Like Javier, hitters struggle to get on top of his heater, especially with the carry at the top of the zone.
Gordon was recently promoted to AAA, and though he's only made two starts, if he continues to miss bats, he could find himself in The Show come September.