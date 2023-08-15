4 Astros Prospects Who Could Get A September Call-Up
When rosters expand, these are four Astros prospects deserve a call-up.
By Alec Brown
Joey Loperfido May Continue His Rapid Ascent
Joey Loperfido is continuing to put together a huge season. Through 92 games at the High-A and AA level, the utility man is hitting .293 with a .929 OPS. He's hit 20 home runs and 22 doubles while stealing 23 bases.
Loperfido could inject some life into an Astros offense, and he's versatile defensively.
Loperfido just was promoted to AAA yesterday for his performance. Houston may keep him down until 2024, which is his ETA according to MLB Pipeline, but with virtually no offensive contribution coming from the incumbent utility man in Mauricio Dubón, it's possible Loperfido finds his way on the September roster.
The AL West division rival Angels have taken the approach of fast-tracking prospects to the bigs and seeing how they hang. With a shallow bench and an offense desperate for help, especially capable pinch hitters late in games, Loperfido could find his way on a big-league team sooner than ever anticipated.