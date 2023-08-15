4 Astros Prospects Who Could Get A September Call-Up
When rosters expand, these are four Astros prospects deserve a call-up.
By Alec Brown
Pedro León may finally hit his way onto the big league roster
Pedro León represented the Astros in the 2021 Futures game, and the toolsy prospect screamed future big-leaguer. He signed for the largest international bonus in the 2020-21 international class.
Since then, he's put up some decent power numbers, swiped his fair share of bags, experimented at multiple positions defensively, and put up absolutely prodigious strikeout numbers. The swing-and-miss in his game has limited some of his appeal, but he appears to finally be finding his groove.
On the year, León is hitting .266 with 20 home runs and an .839 OPS. In the last month, he appears to have really turned a corner. Over the last 28 days, León is hitting .330 with eight home runs and five doubles, good for a 1.043 OPS. He went deep three times in Sunday's contest.
Strikeouts are still a big part of his game (26 in his last 21 games), but with the Astros offense desperate for some help, his power could make him a more valuable utility option than what the Astros are currently carrying in David Hensley.