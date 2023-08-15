4 Astros Prospects Who Could Get A September Call-Up
When rosters expand, these are four Astros prospects deserve a call-up.
By Alec Brown
When the calendar turns to September, MLB rosters expand to 28 players again. The Astros will have some difficult decisions to make on which prospects to promote. Multiple have made a compelling case to join the club, but with Michael Brantley rumored to be close to a rehab stint, he'll take one of the available spots, health permitting.
While all four won't be able to make the roster, these are the four Astros prospects making a compelling case for a September call-up.
Spencer Arrighetti will likely get a shot in September
Spencer Arrighetti has put together a strong 2023 season, and after the trade of Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford, finds himself as the Astros third-highest ranked prospect.
He was very strong as a starter in AA, but has scuffled a bit in the hitter-friendly PCL since his promotion to AAA. For the season, Arrighetti is 8-5 with a 4.75 ERA across both levels, striking out 10.9 batters per nine.
The ERA is a little high, but his stuff plays, and most every prospect's ERA inflates in the home-run friendly PCL.
He's been on the MLB radar all season, and Dana Brown has alluded to Arrighetti making a spot start somewhere along the line. It's easy to foresee Arrighetti joining the rotation in September to help keep Hunter Brown, J.P. France and Cristian Javier fresh headed into the playoffs.