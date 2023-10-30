4 Astros prospects that could absolutely impact their offseason plans
The Astros have a couple of utility prospects and a couple of pitching prospects that are on the verge of joining the big league club. Let's take a look at four prospects that could impact Houston's signings and trades this offseason.
By Alec Brown
#2 Will Wagner
The son of Astros legend Bill Wagner, Will Wagner rakes. The 25-year old was an 18th round draft pick in 2021, and after getting off to an as expected start in year one, has mashed since his breakout in the 2022 Arizona Fall League.
Wagner had a great spring training, but injury held him to only 65 games in 2023. In 53 games at the AA level, Wagner hit .309 with 16 doubles and seven home runs.
After a late-season promotion to AAA, Wagner hit .577 with three doubles and a 1.299 OPS. In his 65 total games, Wagner hit .337 with a .938 OPS. He doesn't bring a ton of raw power, but that's mostly due to a high ground-ball rate. As he has begun to lift the ball more, the power has started to show, and he goes to all fields.
Like many Astros before him, Wagner possesses elite zone discipline.
Defensively, while he's played all over the infield as a utility man, he projects mostly as a right side of the infield piece due to his average at best arm. But a versatile infielder could allow the DH to be used as off days for Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve if Wagner is capable of holding down the fort there.
He's been incredibly successful thus far as a hitter in his minor league career. If the Astros bet on him the way they did Jeremy Peña with Carlos Correa on an expiring contract, could he impact the likelihood of an Alex Bregman extension?