4 Astros Predictions We Already Know We Were Wrong About
The baseball offseason is filled with takes and predictions galore. Some you get right, others you get embarrassed on. We made our fair share of takes on Houston, and now we've pulled the receipts on ourselves.
Here are the four Astros predictions we already know we were wrong about.
First up, one involving an Astros Cy Young candidate.
#1: Framber Valdez takes a step back
To be fair, this wasn’t a prediction that Framer Valdez would be bad, but it made sense that that MLB’s leader in groundball outs would regress after the shift was eliminated.
Or not.
In four starts, Valdez is only 1-2, but his win/loss record has been impacted by an anemic offense and some bad defense behind him. Framer currently possesses a 1.80 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP.
Valdez has cut down on his walks while simultaneously increasing his strikeouts. Without the shift, he will allow some more dribbler hits than he has in years prior.
But if the Astros bats wake up and the defense is stout behind him, Valdez will no doubt be in Cy Young contention again down the stretch.