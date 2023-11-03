4 Astros players that they really need to consider trading away this offseason
The Astros have a relatively thin farm system, so if they are going to upgrade their roster this off-season, they'll need to trade from the big league roster. Here are four players they need to trade.
By Alec Brown
#3 Corey Julks
The fact that Corey Julks got 298 at-bats while Yainer Diaz couldn't get into the lineup for the first three months of the season will remain one of the biggest mysteries of the Astros 2023 season. There is some silver lining in Julks getting so many at-bats, however.
He did give himself some trade value.
After going unclaimed in Rule 5, even after hitting 31 bombs at the AAA level, Julks put together a respectable .245 average with 6 home runs and a .650 OPS. A brutal slump at the end of his first big league appearance made those numbers much worse than the season he strung together.
Make no mistake, Julks had no business picking up over 300 plate appearances on a contending big league team. But he showed he could hang at the big league level, and upon heading back to AAA, Julks put together in 29 games. Julks on his own won't land a game-changer, but he's a fringe big-leaguer that doesn't provide the Astros nearly enough value in the organization as he would via a trade. Package Julks with Urquidy or Meyers and prospects and you may be on your way to a decent return.