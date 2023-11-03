4 Astros players that they really need to consider trading away this offseason
The Astros have a relatively thin farm system, so if they are going to upgrade their roster this off-season, they'll need to trade from the big league roster. Here are four players they need to trade.
By Alec Brown
#2 Jake Meyers
Jake Meyers, through no real fault of his own, has fallen out of favor in Houston. He's never really been the same since his injury in the 2021 ALDS ended his breakout, but he's still a very athletic center fielder that plays elite defense.
He's an average big league hitter with some questionable Statcast metrics, but guys like Kevin Kiermaier have made their living as average at best defenders that bring world class defense in center field.
Meyers does just that.
While he's not going to beat out Chas McCormick in Houston, plenty of teams could use Meyers patrolling center. He's under team control through 2027. Rather than let him pick up splinters behind both McCormick and Dubón, Houston should move off of Meyers this off-season in a trade.