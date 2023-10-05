4 Astros players that are due for huge postseason performances
With the Astros playoffs starting this Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, four key players are in desperate need of a performance boost under the intense spotlight of the postseason.
In the playoffs, each team has one or more players on the roster that unexpectedly come alive in the postseason following an overlooked regular season and the Houston Astros are no different. Think of recent playoff heroes like Steve Pearce on the 2018 Boston Red Sox, Eddie Rosario on the 2021 Atlanta Braves, or Yuli Gurriel on the 2022 Houston Astros.
With these players in mind, here are four key players that could fill that role for the Astros postseason.
Jose Abreu
Jose Abreu being due for a monster postseason is an understatement. The former MVP has endured statistically the worst season of his 10 year career while batting .237 with a .680 OPS and a 87 OPS+. Nearly everything on the advanced stats and analytics were career lows for Abreu this season. From his .276 BABIP, a career-low 41.7% hard hit percentage, to a negative WAR (-0.1) and Win Probability (-1.2), his $60 million contract for three years was barely an improvement for Yuli Gurriel's replacement.
Given his struggles, Abreu has steadily come alive in the power department as of late, hitting 13 extra base hits with 7 homers since the start of September. In the final four games of the regular season, Abreu hit 6 for 16 with six ribbies, attune to a .375 AVG. It would mean wonders for the Astros starting lineup if Abreu can somehow find his swing during the postseason. . His enhanced performance has the potential to shield crucial players like Kyle Tucker, Michael Brantley, and Chas McCormick, ensuring steadiness and threat in the lineup’s core. This could fortify the Astros' offensive framework, providing a substantial base as they venture into the postseason.