3 relievers Astros should target after Giants took Jordan Hicks off the market
With Jordan Hicks off the board, who can the Astros turn to on the relief pitcher market?
By Drew Koch
2. Astros should target free agent RHP Mychal Givens
Mychal Givens is name many fans didn't hear in 2023, mainly because he spent almost the entire season on the injured list. Givens signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles last season, but only made six appearances out of the O's pen.
Givens suffered a knee injury early in the season, and then a shoulder injury eventually pushed the veteran to the 60-day IL. Givens was activated from the injured list in August, but immediately released by the Orioles despite working his way back from injury.
Givens will be looking for a bounce-back contract, and the Astros could offer him just that. The 33-year-old is no stranger to the be called upon in key situations, as Givens has 31 saves throughout his nine-year major league career.
In 2022, Givens posted a 27.3-percent strikeout-rate and a 3.38 ERA. For his career, Givens has over 500 punch outs and 3.42 ERA. Though most managers wouldn't turn to Givens as their closer, he still possesses the necessary stuff to get three outs in the ninth inning if need be.
Givens would be a relatively low-cost option, so inking the right-hander to an incentive-laden contract shouldn't be an issue. Of course, the Astros, and any team for that matter, will want to make sure that Givens is fully recovered from the injury he suffered last season. If he is, signing Givens offer the Astros a ton of upside after missing out on Jordan Hicks.