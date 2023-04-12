3 Reasons to Believe in the Astros Despite Their Poor Start
2) Reinforcements are coming
The Astros are missing Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley. They’re piecing things together with Chas McCormick batting leadoff and a rotation of outfielders every day.
The hope is that Michael Brantley will return from injury in early May, which will immediately give the Astros a high contact bat and help with their strikeout woes.
Altuve will likely be back in late-May or early-June. His accolades need no introduction. Once the Astros have arguably their best player in franchise, their offense will erupt.
There is plenty of time for the Astros to straighten things out and will have plenty of chances to win the division. Getting two .300 hitters back in the next month-two will go a long way towards making that happen.