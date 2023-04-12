3 Reasons to Believe in the Astros Despite Their Poor Start
The reigning champs currently sit at 5-7. Chances are, if their name isn’t Kyle Tucker or Yordan Alvarez (or even Mauricio Dubon), they aren’t hitting. If they’re a starter, they’re erratic. If they’re not named Abreu or Maton in the bullpen, they’ve been touched up.
The sky is falling in Houston.
Or maybe not. The reigning champs are the reigning champs for a reason.
Let’s take a look at three reasons to still believe in the Astros despite their slow start.
1) They're historically slow starters
Getting off to a slow start is nothing new for the Astros. The 2019 Astros set the franchise record for wins in a season, with 107. They did this despite starting the season 2-5. They then ripped off 10 straight wins and never looked back.
The Covid shortened 2020 season began with a 7-10 start. In 2021, Houston started 7-10 with a six game losing streak built in. They went to the World Series and won 95 games.
Just last year Houston was still below .500 17 games in. They won the second most games in franchise history (106) and won the World Series.
It’s a seasoned and veteran team that has proven to start slow and then finish the season like a runaway freight train. History is repeating itself early this season for the Astros.