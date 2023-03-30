3 Players on the Astros Opening Day Roster That Won't Finish the Season on It
3 of 3
César Salazar will go back to the minors this season
César Salazar was the most surprising inclusion on the Opening Day roster, but the rationale made sense. Yainer Diaz had won the battle between Korey Lee and himself.
Rather than let Lee ride the pine and miss out on invaluable game reps, he will begin the season in AAA, continuing to improve. Dana Brown called Lee a big piece of the future. A few more months in the minors shouldn't derail that.
Brown himself said Salazar is a backup. He may give Maldy some off-days while Diaz continues to improve defensively. Whether Lee eventually is called up or Diaz has improved enough defensively, Salazar won't be on the roster once Brantley and Altuve have returned from injury.