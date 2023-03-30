3 Players on the Astros Opening Day Roster That Won't Finish the Season on It
The Houston Astros begin their 2023 season with high hopes. Coming off of a World Series title in 2022, and returning a fully loaded roster this season, anything less than a deep October run will be a failure.
Due to some injuries, a few players were able to crack the Opening Day roster that may not have made it otherwise. Others made it, but will likely be replaced by an upgrade either in the farm system or around the trade deadline.
Let's take a look at three players that were able to crack the Opening Day roster that won't be on the team for the postseason push.
Phil Maton won't finish the season with the Astros
This one feels bold, but I think there is a very real chance the Astros move on from Maton this season. He was acquired in 2021 for Myles Straw, but as time goes on, it becomes readily apparent that the really prize of that deal was Yainer Diaz.
Maton was bad in the 2021 regular season after coming to Houston, but emerged in the playoffs and looked like a building block for the bullpen of the future. He then struggled a bit in 2022, finishing with a -0.3 bWAR and a 3.84 ERA on a 1.25 WHIP.
After Maton punched his way off the playoff roster, he'll likely have a shorter leash. In a dominant bullpen, he's the one arm that doesn't feel quite as imposing. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Maton moved as part of a deadline deal where the Astros push more of their chips into the center of the table.