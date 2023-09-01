3 pending free agents the Astros need to let walk and 1 they need to keep
The Houston Astros a few pending free agents that they shouldn't bother to bring back next season.
By Eric Cole
The Houston Astros have been one of the best teams in baseball ($) over the last several years even if their haters won't acknowledge it. Houston's consistent dominance has been right there with the Braves and Dodgers thanks to the team developing an amazing core group of players and knowing when to strike in free agency and on the trade market.
However, all playoff contention windows eventually come to an end when a team is built this way. While the end of the 2024 season will be the real test as that is when both Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve are set to become free agents, the Astros also stand to lose several players once this season comes to an end. The decisions they make this offseason will obviously impact their payroll down the line and that means making the hard choices as to who to keep around and who to let go in free agency.
Here are 3 pending free agents the Astros need to let go and 1 they need to keep
Somewhat fortunately, the decisions this coming offseason regarding pending free agents aren't particularly difficult or expensive. Some of these players have already been hanging on to a roster spot for dear life regardless of their contract status. Others have been really valuable contributors in the past, but who are clearly past their prime and their money/roster spot probably needs to be used by Houston to make improvements elsewhere. Fans should be thankful for their service, but the Astros don't have the money to keep guys around just for nostalgia purposes.
Let's take a look at some of the Astros players that the team needs to let walk in free agency after the season and one that they should very strongly consider bringing back.